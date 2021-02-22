Clear
Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their new baby

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their first child on social media Sunday. Sterling Skye Mahomes, a 6-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born on Saturday.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:47 AM

Mahomes was advised not to officially say when the baby’s birthday was supposed to take place, and when asked during Super Bowl week about a timeframe for when they could expect to have his first child, he noted that it would "happen soon."

Mahomes and Matthews did announce their pregnancy before the 2020 NFL season and the couple have been together since high school.

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
