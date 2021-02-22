Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their new baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their first child on social media Sunday. Sterling Skye Mahomes, a 6-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born on Saturday.

Mahomes was advised not to officially say when the baby’s birthday was supposed to take place, and when asked during Super Bowl week about a timeframe for when they could expect to have his first child, he noted that it would "happen soon."

Mahomes and Matthews did announce their pregnancy before the 2020 NFL season and the couple have been together since high school.