Mahomes headbands turn up Chiefs Kingdom fever

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- 15 minutes. That's all it took for a hot red item to be taken off the shelves.

A few lucky Kansas City Chiefs fans lined up at the St. Joseph Hy-Vee Wednesday morning, all to get their hands on their very own Patrick Mahomes headband.

The Chiefs quarterback has become well known for his iconic hairdo and the fans love it. It's become so popular that Mahomes himself wants fans to show how much they love it come game time on Saturday.

"He's the best thing that's happened to Kansas City in a very long time. He's brought Chiefs Kingdom back," said Chiefs Fan Kim Crotty. "I'm so excited for Saturday. We are going to have the biggest Chiefs celebration."

If you're heading to the big game against the Colts at Arrowhead, you're still in luck.

The Chiefs tweeted on Tuesday that the first 50,000 fans coming in to the stadium will get their own headband.