Mahomes interacts with Patriot player who tested positive for COVID-19 after Monday night win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Positive COVID-19 test results are starting to surface in the NFL with the latest being the Chiefs and Patriots. It is being reported from the NFL that Patriot defensive back Stephon Gilmore has now tested positive and was seen interacting with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game on Monday night.

Mahomes has not tested positive and says it’s all about following protocol. “I just think you have to trust in the process and the protocols that are set in place. Obviously knowing I went up to him after the game and just gave him the high five like I’ve done my whole career and not thinking about it was a little bit of a mental lapse. I was just trying to have good sportsmanship and stuff like that, and I feel like the protocols in place are good and I just have to trust in that and wear my mask." Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Now, the Chiefs have not had any positive test results since backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive last week, and head coach Andy Reid said that they are doing "virtual meetings to keep players away from each other," along with utilizing other spaces in the Chiefs facilities to ensure social distancing while the team is together.

The Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Arrowhead, who have also come up with positive test results of coronavirus, but as of now the game is still scheduled to be played.