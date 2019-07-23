Mahomes ready to start training camp in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters his second season as the squad's starting quarterback and the expectations are high.

“Obviously when you first come to training camp you expect to win the Super Bowl so coming in with that same mentality of we’re going into each and every day getting better and making sure we’re getting better each day because in order to get to that lofty goal of the Super Bowl you have to make sure that you maximize each and every opportunity that you have," Mahomes said.

Mahomes, as well as other quarterbacks, rookies, and select veterans, arrived in St. Joseph Tuesday to begin camp.

"You enjoy the brotherhood," Mahomes said. "Just being with the guys for 24 hours, it seems like, and being able to focus on football and nothing else is something that I really do enjoy. Just getting up here to St. Joe, and they treat us amazing here, so I'm just excited to be here with all of the guys and all of those young guys and build relationships with them."

Besides hearing from the reigning NFL MVP, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his expectations for the 2019 season and how he believes that Mahomes can become an even better player in the league.

"You come out your second year it’s a huge challenge," Reid said. "These great defensive minds in the National Football League had an opportunity to study you and the offense for that matter. He’s fired up about that and he’s taking on that challenge. He did in the OTAs and I know he’ll continue to do it here.”

Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs' 2019 2nd round pick, arrived in St. Joseph with a lot of questions and curiosity surrounding how he will be used in the high-powered Chiefs' offense.

"I just want everyone to know that I came in to do my job," Hardman said. "I came here to work hard. I came here to learn. I came to be a team player. I came here for one goal and to be with the team. Everybody’s goal is to go and win the Super Bowl, so I want to be the best to help out with that.”

Quarterbacks, rookies, and select players will begin practice Wednesday morning at Missouri Western, but the practice is closed to the public.