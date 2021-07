(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are back in St. Joseph.

Rookies and quarterbacks were the first players to report to training camp at Missouri Western State University on Friday. Patrick Mahomes was the team's biggest name to arrive on camp. He said he will not be under any restrictions following off-season surgery for a toe injury.

The team will hold three closed practices on Saturday. Practices open to the general public on Wednesday.

The full training camp schedule can be found here.