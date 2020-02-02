Mahomes rushes for touchdown, Super Bowl LIV tied at half

(MIAMI)—At halftime in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs and 49ers are tied at 10.

The 49ers struck first in the game on a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould with 7:57 to go in the first quarter.

The Chiefs answered on a 15-play 75-yard drive. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushed from one-yard out to give the Chiefs the lead.

Kansas City tacked on a Harrison Butker 31-yard field goal with 9:32 to go in the second quarter.

San Francisco scored a touchdown of its own to make it 10-10 with 5:05 to go in the half.

Mahomes is 12-of-18 for 104 yards.

Running back Damien Williams has 10 carries for 47 yards.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland also picked off 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.