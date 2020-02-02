Clear

Mahomes rushes for touchdown, Super Bowl LIV tied at half

At halftime in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs and 49ers are tied at 10.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MIAMI)—At halftime in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs and 49ers are tied at 10.

The 49ers struck first in the game on a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould with 7:57 to go in the first quarter.

The Chiefs answered on a 15-play 75-yard drive. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushed from one-yard out to give the Chiefs the lead. 

Kansas City tacked on a Harrison Butker 31-yard field goal with 9:32 to go in the second quarter. 

San Francisco scored a touchdown of its own to make it 10-10 with 5:05 to go in the half.

Mahomes is 12-of-18 for 104 yards. 

Running back Damien Williams has 10 carries for 47 yards.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland also picked off 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Just how warm we get tomorrow will depend on when the cloud cover dissipates. It looks like the most northern parts of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas will be the last to say goodbye to that cloud cover. Highs there will be in the lower to middle 50s by 4pm. St. Joesph and further south will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while they last because a cool down in coming next week. The system is going to bring highs down to the mid 30s and lower and it will bring our next chance for wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories