Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns in big win over Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs played at home Sunday afternoon taking on the New York Jets and were looking for a home win considering their last loss was at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs had no issues with the Jets winning 35-9.

“There was good focus amongst the team. I thought our defense really did a great job on third downs in particular in the red zone and held them to field goals which ended up being big for us. I thought it was a nice job by Patrick again he had complete command of everything going on including the check at the end they were in a blitz look and hit Tyreek on a big touchdown.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a stellar performance throwing five touchdowns and was 31-of-42 for 416 yards. “I mean it’s always fun to go out there and score touchdowns and do all that different type of stuff. We’ve kind of been saying it all year long is we have a lot ways we can beat teams and today they were doing a good job of kind of stopping up the run and we took it to air, threw the ball and we made plays happen that way. Now that you can kind of see it, we can throw the ball on teams, run the ball on teams and it’s about taking what’s there and finding the best way to win a football game.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

The Chiefs are now (7-1) on the year and remain number one in the AFC West. The Chiefs will stay at home as they host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.