Mall shooting suspect released after no charges filed against him

The man suspected of involvement in the shooting at East Hills mall has been released from police custody.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The man suspected of involvement in the shooting at East Hills mall has been released from police custody.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, at least one person fired gunshots in the parking lot west of Gordmans outside the mall around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Sergeant Brad Kerns said a witness told police that one of the shooters had fled the scene into the mall. Police caught up with the suspect and took him into custody within an hour of the shooting.

An investigation in the parking lot revealed at least two cars were hit during the shooting. However, at least a dozen cars were taped off from the public and the cars' owners.

SJPD's public information officer, Jeff Wilson said the case was submitted to the prosecutor's office but no charged were filed. Wilson said the suspect was released pending further investigation.

As of Tuesday night, no information was provided about why the Buchanan County Prosecutor's office did not file charges.

