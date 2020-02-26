Clear

Mall takes part in Restaurant Week with Food Truck Day

Food truck lined the front entrance on the mall Saturday, it's was all part of the city's first-ever Restaurant Week.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) Saturday was day two of Restaurant Week in St. Joseph and the East Hills Mall took part.

Several food trucks lined outside the front entrance of the mall where shoppers could grab a quick bite, vendors said it was a perfect set up giving them the chance to connect with their community. 

"It seems like a great opportunity to get out," Kane Brooner, owner Bubba's BBQ said. "It gave all these food trucks a chance to meet more people and make some more business in the future." 

Food trucks from across Northwest Missouri took part in the event. 

It was a cloudy and cold day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 30s for Tuesday but a warm up is headed our way. Rain and snow is found over central Kansas and will continue into the evening on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and winds will be out of the north.
