Mall takes part in Restaurant Week with Food Truck Day

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) Saturday was day two of Restaurant Week in St. Joseph and the East Hills Mall took part.

Several food trucks lined outside the front entrance of the mall where shoppers could grab a quick bite, vendors said it was a perfect set up giving them the chance to connect with their community.

"It seems like a great opportunity to get out," Kane Brooner, owner Bubba's BBQ said. "It gave all these food trucks a chance to meet more people and make some more business in the future."

Food trucks from across Northwest Missouri took part in the event.