Man taken to hospital after motorcycle vs car crash

Officers said the motorcyclist was passing through parked traffic when he struck the car attempting to pull out of Speedy's.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 2:04 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A motor vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and car sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon. 

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was transported to Mosaic Life Care after suffering moderate injuries.

According to St. Joseph officers on scene, the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a car was pulling out of Speedy's Convenience store on Messaine St. and Noyes Blvd. and heading westbound when the motorcyclist struck the car. 

SJPD said evidence found at the scene and witness testimony said eastbound traffic had stopped for the light at the intersection as well as to let the car pull out of the gas station. Officers said the motorcyclist was passing through parked traffic when he struck the car attempting to pull out of Speedy's. 

Sergeant Kelly with SJPD said the motorcyclist was walking around after the accident, but was taken to the local hospital to check out injuries sustained to his legs. Officers said he did not appear to have head or neck injuries. 

"He was wearing a helmet which probably significantly lessened the impact on him because the helmet had a lot of roadrash on it," said Sergeant Kelly, St. Joseph Police Department. 

Officers said the crash is still under investigation, but said tickets should be pending. 

Breezy and warm conditions in store for today with highs making a run for the 90s. Today will be another dry and sunny day. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph this afternoon. Similar conditions in store for this weekend with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
