Man Carjacked in Carthage, MO While Sleeping

Brandon Kirby was arrested near Tulsa, OK after carjacking a man who was sleeping in his truck in Carthage, MO.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

State troopers were able to stop the vehicle after the owner managed to call On-Star to slow the vehicle down after traveling over 130 miles. 

Thursday will start off cloudier than we have been in a couple of days with some light rain showers starting early. The heaviest rain will be impacting regions just South of the viewing area. Highs will start to decrease on Thursday only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will see another round of snow flurries much like ones from last week. They should be on the lighter side but don't be surprised if there are some heavier pockets embedded within them.
