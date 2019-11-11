Man allegedly threatens elderly couple with axe, knife during home invasion

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 23-year-old man has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly breaking into an elderly couple's home and threatening them in Nodaway County on Sunday.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice has charged Trevin James Wilmes with first degree burglary, armed criminal action, kidnapping in the second degree, felony stealing, and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

The alleged incident happened early Sunday morning at a home in rural Maryvile. According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, the home was occupied by a man and woman aged 87 and 85.

The sheriff's office says that the victims report that at around 5:00 a.m. Sunday, Wilmes gained entry into their home and confronted them in their bedroom after waking them up. The suspect was armed with a knife that he brandished while threatening the two victims. He was also carrying an axe.

Wilmes allegedly confined the two victims into their bedroom and took both of their cell phones. He was able to take cash, a silver-tea set, a TV, the woman's purse and contents, and other items from the home.

Authorities say Wilmes set fire to newspapers in the kitchen before leaving but the fire did not spread. He then left the home at around 7:30 a.m. after stealing the victim's 2006 Lincoln Super Crew pickup truck.

During the course of the investigation, deputies found evidence that Wilmes may have also attempted to set a fire in a shed near the home. A brown leather coat was also found near the back of the home next to a window screen that had been removed from the window. This coat did not belong to the victims.

The victims described the suspect as a white male and his behavior led investigators to believe he was under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff Randy Strong requested the assistance of detectives from Maryville Police and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

Troopers were able to locate the the victims' cell phones on 270th road between Hawk and Hallmark roads. One phone had been used by the suspect and evidence on the phone provided a person of interest for investigators.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the person of interest was mostly likely staying in St. Joseph. The investigation also led to the brown leather coat being identified as belonging to the person of interest by a witness.

Detectives Glidden and James from Maryville Police traveled to St. Joseph Sunday evening. With the assistance of officers from the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, the suspect was located in an apartment, which contained the stolen property inside. The suspect was questioned and taken into custody.

Wilmes has been charged previously in Nodaway County with burglary, fraudulent use of a credit device, first degree property damage, two counts of felony stealing and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree. This incident happened in July 2018. He was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections after entering a guilty plea on September 24, 2018. The sheriff's office says that Wilmes was released from prison and placed on parole on September 3, 2019.

Wilmes is currently being held in Buchanan County with no bond.