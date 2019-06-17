Clear

Man arrested after escaping from Chillicothe police officers

A man was arrested after breaking free from Chillicothe police officers and leading them on a short foot chase Sunday evening.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 2:07 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday when officers were responding to a report of a resident seeing an unidentified black male walking out of her detached garage on the 200 block of Samuel St. in Chillicothe.

Officers were able to locate the man hiding behind a business on the 10 block of Hickory St. Once officers made contact, the man advised officers that he was in the garage looking for someone and it was a misunderstanding. The man initially provided false information of his identity to the officers. It was then discovered the man was in possession of a controlled substance. The officers then placed him in handcuffs. During the escort to the patrol vehicle, the man broke free and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested.

Chillicothe officers have identified the man as Shaun Sese. Sese was considered to be armed and dangerous and has outstanding warrants from Jackson County for burglary and probation violation.

Sese was transported to to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. He is being held on the Jackson County warrants and local charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, attempted escape from custody, and false impersonation.

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
