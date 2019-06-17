Man arrested after escaping from Chillicothe police officers

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) A man was arrested after escaping from Chillicothe police officers and leading them on a short foot chase Sunday evening.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday when officers were responding to a report of a resident seeing an unidentified black male walking out of her detached garage on the 200 block of Samuel St. in Chillicothe.

Officers were able to locate the man hiding behind a business on the 10 block of Hickory St. Once officers made contact, the man advised officers that he was in the garage looking for someone and it was a misunderstanding. The man initially provided false information of his identity to the officers. It was then discovered the man was in possession of a controlled substance. The officers then placed him in handcuffs. During the escort to the patrol vehicle, the man broke free and took off running. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested.

Chillicothe officers have identified the man as Shaun Sese. Sese was considered to be armed and dangerous and has outstanding warrants from Jackson County for burglary and probation violation.

Sese was transported to to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. He is being held on the Jackson County warrants and local charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, attempted escape from custody, and false impersonation.