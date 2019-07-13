Man arrested after pointing gun at Livingston County Sheriff's deputy during foot chase

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from police and pointing a handgun at a Livingston County Sheriff's deputy in Mooresville.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday when a county deputy was in western Livingston County and saw a person on a motorcycle believed to be a felony fugitive. The suspect on the motorcycle began driving at over 100 mph on U.S. Hwy. 36 near Mooresville.

The suspect traveled west of Mooresville and quickly braked and turned around going east on Hwy. 36 and then fled into the town. The suspect pulled into the yard of a church and then lost control of the motorcycle at low speed. The suspect then ran approximately 150-200 yards with the deputy chasing on foot.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect was carrying a soft-nylon style bag and pointed what the deputy believed was a handgun at the deputy. The item the suspect had in his hand was inside the bag when he pointed it at the deputy. The deputy was armed and the suspect then threw the same bag into a tall area of weeds and was arrested.

Other deputies then arrived on scene to assist and secured the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also called to the scene to investigate the motorcycle crash.

With the assistance of a K-9 unit, officers recovered the bag and found a fully loaded handgun inside. Also found in the bag was a used digital scale, meth pipe with methamphetamine, and other items. Cash was also seized.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain after being arrested. The suspect is being treated at Hedrick Medical Center.

Deputies say the suspect has an outstanding felony arrest warrant. A report will be submitted to the county's prosecuting attorney for consideration of additional charges.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident and no other information will be released about the case until Monday.

No firearms were discharged by anyone in the incident.

To read the full press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, click here.