Man arrested after police respond to shots fired in midtown St. Joseph

One man taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired call Sunday evening.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 8:35 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired call Sunday evening. 

The incident happening at around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of S. 17th St.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, no one was injured during the incident. Police have not released any other information.

The incident remains under investigation.

After a cloudy and gloomy end to the weekend the big story for the next several days with be the warming temperatures. For tonight though, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
