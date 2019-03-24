Man arrested after police respond to shots fired in midtown St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired call Sunday evening.
The incident happening at around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of S. 17th St.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, no one was injured during the incident. Police have not released any other information.
The incident remains under investigation.
