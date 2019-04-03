Man arrested and charged in hit-and-run that injured officer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a St. Joseph police officer last weekend.

The man, 27-year-old Brett Andrew Chapman, was arrested Tuesday for being involved in a collision with an officer's vehicle at S. 22nd St. and Messanie St. Saturday night.

Chapman is charged with a felony hit-and-run and his bond is set at $7,500.