Man arrested and charged in hit-and-run that injured officer

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a St. Joseph police officer last weekend.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 1:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The man, 27-year-old Brett Andrew Chapman, was arrested Tuesday for being involved in a collision with an officer's vehicle at S. 22nd St. and Messanie St. Saturday night.

Chapman is charged with a felony hit-and-run and his bond is set at $7,500.

After a pretty decent start to the workweek, scattered rain chances are on the way for Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will be near average in lower 60s as a southwest wind picks up. We'll be a few degrees below average on Thursday thanks to the rain cooled air in the upper 50s.
