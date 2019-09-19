Man arrested and jailed by two different sheriff's offices in less than a week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday, who just left Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail earlier this week.

Special Response team leader Capt. Tiger Parsons said, the Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday that 40-year-old Joseph C. Anderson was in the 8000 block of S. 59 Highway Thursday afternoon.

“He had an outstanding arrest warrant and we also have a search warrant for evidence in relation to those crimes,” Capt. Parsons said.

Sheriff Bill Puett said Anderson was believed to be armed and dangerous, hiding out near the Peterbilt plant on S. 59 Highway, and facing new charges in Buchanan County when the Special Response Team was called in.

“Better safe than sorry and we came out here, we brought the proper people, the proper equipment and dealt with it,” Capt. Parsons said.

A woman was also lead away in handcuffs by Buchanan County officers Thursday. Capt. Parsons said authorities believe she was helping hide Anderson inside a house and may face charges for her actions.

This is the second time in less than a week Anderson has been taken to jail by law enforcement.

Earlier this week, Anderson was arrested by Livingston County officers for a DWI under drugs, traffic violation(s) and resisting arrest.

“The level of danger that he presented, some of the threats to law enforcement that he’s made in the recent past, some of his crimes are relative, heinous towards people,” Capt. Parsons said were just some of the reasons the Special Response team tracked Anderson down.

During his earlier run-in with law enforcement in Livingston County, he peed in a K-9 patrol car as well as the Chillicothe Police Department and threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

“All I know is that he was arrested, he was released, he was in our area and we needed to go get him.”

The Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney, Adam Warren, has charged Anderson with a class E felony of harassment in the first degree, a class B misdemeanor for sexual assault in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor for resisting arrest, and a class A misdemeanor for assault in the fourth degree. His bond was initially set at $25,000 cash and an additional cash bond has been set at $5,000.

The felony harassment allegedly stems from the threat(s) to kill a deputy and his family.