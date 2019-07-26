Man arrested, charged for shooting that left one wounded

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a man that happened on Monday in St. Joseph on Felix St.

Mark S. Minnenhall has been charged with Assault in the First Degree for allegedly shooting a man in the street in the area of the 1500 block of Felix St.

RELATED STORY: Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg

According to court documents, officers from the St. Joseph Police Department were dispatched to the area of 1517 Felix St. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim and a witness that was in the area.

The victim stated that Minnenhall had came outside of the home with a pistol. The victim then said he observed Minnenhall raise the gun towards him so he started running away. The victim said he heard a gun shot and then felt plain in his left ankle. He was later transported to the hospital for his injuries.

After the shooting took place, officers searched the home located at 1517 Felix St. but did not find Minnenhall inside.

RELATED STORY: Police continue search for suspect involved in Monday's shooting in St. Joseph

Minnenhall was booked into the Buchanan County Jail on Thursday.

The probable cause statement about the incident obtained by KQ2 News says that Minnenhall has been arrested for failure to appear six times in St. Joseph. It also says that Minnenhall lives next door to the victims and witness. Minnenhall has been convicted of domestic assault, DWI, non-support and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Minnenhall is also prohibited to posses a firearm due to being convicted of domestic assault, according to police.

Minnenhall is being held on a $25,000 bond is expected to appear in court on Monday, July 29.