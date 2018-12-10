Police: Suspected DWI driver apparently shoots self during chase

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Andy Strahm, a 45, of St. Joseph, has been arrested following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Caldwell County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Strahm was arrested on suspicion of a DWI, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, driving without a license, and no insurance.
Strahm was involved in a two vehicle accident on U.S. 36 Highway in Caldwell County two miles southwest of Breckenridge that resulted in two minor injuries and serious injuries to Strahm himself.
In a statement by the Chillicothe Police Department, a caller reported Strahm was driving recklessly in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. The caller told dispatchers Strahm nearly struck a school bus and another vehicle head-on before making his way onto 36 Highway.
According to Chillicothe police, the chase ended when Strahm shot himself sometime during the chase and rear-ended another vehicle.
There has been no other information released on the incident. As of Monday afternoon, Strahm had not been officially charged.
