Man arrested following foot pursuit with officers

A 43-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit in St. Joseph Tuesday morning shortly before noon.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of S. 6th St. in reference to a subject who possibly displayed a firearm. Upon arrival, officers located the subject who is being identified as Lawrence R. Kieser Jr. Kieser then took off on foot and after a short pursuit, he was arrested in the area of the 800 block of Mary St.

Kieser has an active probation warrant for his arrest, according to Wilson.

Officers did locate a BB gun on the path of the foot pursuit.

Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon, along with likely rain & storm chances Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a disturbance moves through the area.
