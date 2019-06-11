Man arrested following foot pursuit with officers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 43-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit in St. Joseph Tuesday morning shortly before noon.

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of S. 6th St. in reference to a subject who possibly displayed a firearm. Upon arrival, officers located the subject who is being identified as Lawrence R. Kieser Jr. Kieser then took off on foot and after a short pursuit, he was arrested in the area of the 800 block of Mary St.

Kieser has an active probation warrant for his arrest, according to Wilson.

Officers did locate a BB gun on the path of the foot pursuit.