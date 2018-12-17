Clear

Man arrested for DWI following crash in rural Nodaway county

A 34-year old man was arrested following a single vehicle crash that resulted in him receiving serious injuries.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 11:10 PM

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Bradley Porter was driving westbound on county road 310th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate an intersection at Icon Road. Porter's vehicle then traveled off the west side of the intersection and slid into a ditch. Porter was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

According to a MSHP arrest report, Porter was also arrested for a DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and driving without a seat belt.

The crash was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Department, Maryville Fire Department, and the Maryville Department of Public Safety.

