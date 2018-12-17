Man arrested for DWI following crash in rural Nodaway county

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 34-year old man was arrested following a single vehicle crash that resulted in him receiving serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Bradley Porter was driving westbound on county road 310th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate an intersection at Icon Road. Porter's vehicle then traveled off the west side of the intersection and slid into a ditch. Porter was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

According to a MSHP arrest report, Porter was also arrested for a DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and driving without a seat belt.

The crash was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Department, Maryville Fire Department, and the Maryville Department of Public Safety.