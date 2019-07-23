Man arrested for assault after fight sends one to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was arrested for assault after a fight escalated Tuesday night.

St. Joseph Police say a couple got into a fight in the Wendy’s parking lot on the South Belt Highway. The fight escalated when the little brother of the girlfriend stepped in.

During the fight, the boyfriend slammed the little brother to the ground, according to the police.

The little brother was taken to Mosaic Life Care to check for internal injuries.

No ages or names have been released. The incident is under investigation.