(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was arrested for assault after a fight escalated Tuesday night.
St. Joseph Police say a couple got into a fight in the Wendy’s parking lot on the South Belt Highway. The fight escalated when the little brother of the girlfriend stepped in.
During the fight, the boyfriend slammed the little brother to the ground, according to the police.
The little brother was taken to Mosaic Life Care to check for internal injuries.
No ages or names have been released. The incident is under investigation.
Related Content
- Man arrested for assault after fight sends one to hospital
- Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital
- Collision Sends Cyclist to Hospital
- Shooting in Midtown Sends One Man to Hospital
- Crash on I-229 sends one man to hospital
- Man Arrested Following Abduction, Sexual Assault Investigation
- Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital
- Overnight Stabbing Sends Two to Hospital
- Rollover Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
- Overnight Shooting Sends One to the Hospital
Scroll for more content...