Man arrested in St. Joseph in connection to last month's shooting in Atchison, Kansas

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The suspected gunman from the shooting of a man in Atchison, Kansas on June 9 is now in custody, according to MSC News.

Atchsion Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC news that 31-year-old Kevin Maxey Jr. was arrested Wednesday afternoon in St. Joseph. Wilson says Maxey was arrested on an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Atchison Police detectives have been working with agents with the U.S. Marshal's office and information had been developed that Maxey was in St. Joseph. The investigation included a surveillance of an apartment complex in a residential area by agents and detectives.

Maxey is being accused of shooting a 42-year-old man at around 3:00 a.m. on June 9 in a vacant lot located on the 1100 block of N. 8th St.

Maxey is expected to face extradition to Kansas to face the charges.

At the time of the shooting, there were around 20 people gathered at the location. Wilson says the victim was shot during an alleged altercation between Maxey and someone else.

