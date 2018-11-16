Man arrested in St. Joseph in death of Iowa woman

(KNZA) A man has been arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri in the death of an Iowa woman in September, according to MSCNews.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release that 32-year-old Zackery Bassett was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for first-degree murder.

The release says Bassett called police in Webster City, Iowa on September 22 to report that his 50-year-old girlfriend, Andrea Sokolowski ,was not breathing.

She was taken to a Webster City hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The release says an autopsy revealed “several suspicious findings,” but investigators declined to say what caused Sokolowski’s death.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation.

The St. Joseph Police Department, Elwood Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Doniphan County Sheriff’s Department and Doniphan County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Bassett is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Arrangements are being made to have him transported to Iowa for an initial appearance.