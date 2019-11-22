Man arrested in St. Joseph standoff was wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man arrested at a St. Joseph home on Wednesday was wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Juan Fernandez, 46, of Independence, Mo., was charged in Jackson County on Friday with unlawful possession of a firearm. Independence police were seeking Fernandez as a person of interest in a double shooting that left one person dead.

According to court documents, Fernandez, known as "Mexican Johnny," had been under surveillance by Independence Police Department Street Crimes Unit for drug crimes. A probable cause statement shows on November 15, surveillance cameras caught Fernandez and two others enter the home in Independence where the two people were shot. All three were later seen fleeing the home in vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said in the probable cause statement that one of the victims identified the suspect that shot him as "Mexican Johnny." Surveillance footage also showed the license plate from one of the vehicles that fled the shooting was registered to Fernandez's wife. When questioned, Fernandez's wife allegedly told police she was in the car during the shooting and that Fernandez was inside when she heard shots being fired.

Detectives tracked Fernandez to a last known address in St. Joseph through phone calls made on the morning of the shooting from his wife's phone. Fernandez was arrested at the home on Wednesday after a four-hour standoff.

Fernandez is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police said he is a convicted felon out of Missouri and California.

RELATED STORY: 4 hour standoff ends peacefully, 2 in custody