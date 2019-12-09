Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries along N. Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Bethany, Missouri man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in St. Joseph, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
Commander Eric Protzman, SJPD, said the area of N. Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue has been plagued with a rash of burglaries recently. Detectives from St. Joseph PD, with assistance from the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, conducted covert operations which resulted in an arrest.
Protzman said Cody Dale Ash, 26, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary Sunday morning just after midnight in the 3700 block of Faraon Street. He is currently in the custody of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department on a $25,000 bond.
