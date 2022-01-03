Clear
Man arrested in deadly Kirksville shooting, search for additional suspect continues

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Kirksville that left two people dead and two more injured.

Posted: Jan 3, 2022 10:52 PM

(KIRKSVILLE, Mo.) A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Kirksville that left two people dead and two more injured.

The Kirksville Police Department made the announcement on social media.

On Sunday, officers located Ray Francis Rijos Romero, 52, of Kirksville and arrested him in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 700 block of West Dodson Street in Kirksville on Thursday, December 30. Police say Romero is a convicted felon and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and several other related charges.

The Kirksville Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Marshals, Adair County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A second suspect has been identified as Anquan Eugene Glover. Police say they have not been able to locate Glover and he is still at large, possibly in the Kansas City area. He should be considered armed and dangerous. 

The Kirksville Police Department is asking anyone who locates Glover to not approach him and contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at (660) 785-6945, Central Dispatch at (660) 665-5621, Adair County Sheriff's Office at (660) 665-4600, or anonymously at (660)-627-BUST.

After a very seasonal and sunny day, temperatures will fall into the mid 20s overnight as clear skies continue. Tomorrow looks like the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s as sunshine continues. A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday night. Bitter cold temperatures will move back into the area on Wednesday with highs back in the 20 and teens with lows in the single digits. A chance for some light snow will move into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The snow looks to be light across the area with many areas seeing a dusting to possible 2 inches at the most. Dry conditions will return for the weekend as temperatures start to warm again.
