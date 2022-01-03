Man arrested in deadly Kirksville shooting, search for additional suspect continues

(KIRKSVILLE, Mo.) A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Kirksville that left two people dead and two more injured.

The Kirksville Police Department made the announcement on social media.

On Sunday, officers located Ray Francis Rijos Romero, 52, of Kirksville and arrested him in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 700 block of West Dodson Street in Kirksville on Thursday, December 30. Police say Romero is a convicted felon and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and several other related charges.

The Kirksville Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Marshals, Adair County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A second suspect has been identified as Anquan Eugene Glover. Police say they have not been able to locate Glover and he is still at large, possibly in the Kansas City area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Kirksville Police Department is asking anyone who locates Glover to not approach him and contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at (660) 785-6945, Central Dispatch at (660) 665-5621, Adair County Sheriff's Office at (660) 665-4600, or anonymously at (660)-627-BUST.