Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man assaults four while attempting to break into multiple homes Saturday

Police responded to the 2300 block of Sylvanie St. around 11 a.m.

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 9:22 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was arrested following a disturbance late Saturday morning  in the 2300 block of Sylvanie St.

Police and emergency crews responded to the incident, where a man was trying to break into homes in the neighborhood around 11 A.M.

During the attempted break in, police tell us four people were assaulted. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

the suspect was found inside one of the homes, and did not comply with police, he was eventually arrested. 

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for injuries, police contine to search for a motive. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Thanks to the cold front that moved through last night, we enjoyed a pleasant day today with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. Tonight's conditions will also be comfortable with calm winds, clear skies, and lows in the 60s. The heat makes a return tomorrow however with highs back up in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories