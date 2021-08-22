Man assaults four while attempting to break into multiple homes Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was arrested following a disturbance late Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Sylvanie St.

Police and emergency crews responded to the incident, where a man was trying to break into homes in the neighborhood around 11 A.M.

During the attempted break in, police tell us four people were assaulted. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

the suspect was found inside one of the homes, and did not comply with police, he was eventually arrested.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for injuries, police contine to search for a motive.