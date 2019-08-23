Man charged after allegedly breaking into home, stabbing man in St. Joseph Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Devin Ray Silvey faces charges in Buchanan County after police suspect he broke into a home and stabbed a 22-year-old man on Thursday in St. Joseph.

The stabbing sent two people to the hospital with stab wounds, including Silvey.

Silvey is being charged with assault in the second degree and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KQ2, police say that the department began receiving calls on Thursday of a suspicious person and later received a call about someone who was possibly stabbed.

Police entered the area, the 2400 block of El Tivoli Dr., and attempted to stop a white 2008 Ford F150 which fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

Officers did find a person who was stabbed, who was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Police describe this person as a 22-year-old white male.

Later in the day, the Missouri State Highway Patrol notified the police department that a possible suspect in the case was being transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with stab wounds from Union Star in DeKalb County. This person was Devin Silvey.

An investigation into the incident shows that audio and video evidence show that Silvey arrived in the area of 2400 El Tivoli Dr. and was waiting for the 22-year-old man and a witness to leave a residence. Once they left, Silvey entered the home while covering his face and waited for them to return home. The 22-year-old and a witness later returned and a fight ensued inside the home. Silvey then fled from the residence on foot and is later seen leaving the area in a white Ford F150 at a high rate of speed.

The 22-year-old and a witness left the area in the witness' vehicle as well. All three people involved in this incident are believed to know each other, according to police.

The probable cause statement continues to say that Silvey attacked the victim with a large knife after waiting for the victim and witness to return home.

Silvey has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department in the past and is known to resist by fleeing. He is also known to be violent, armed, and to abuse drugs.

Silvey is expected to be arraigned in a Buchanan County court on Monday.