Clear

Man charged after armed robbery of St. Joseph gas station

A 24-year-old man is being charged in Buchanan County after allegedly stealing money and firing a weapon during a robbery at the Garfield 66 in St. Joseph on Saturday.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 24-year-old man is being charged in Buchanan County after allegedly stealing money and firing a weapon during a robbery at the Garfield 66 gas station in St. Joseph on Saturday.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has charged Skyler Grant Harrison with a class A felony of robbery for stealing money from the Garfield 66 while armed with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Harrison entered the business displaying the firearm and demanded money from the clerk on duty. During the robbery, Harrison allegedly fired a shot, which missed the clerk but struck a computer near the cash register. He then fled by jumping into a running vehicle that was near the front door occupied by other individuals.

The range of punishment for a class A felony in Missouri is 10 to 30 years or life in prison. Any person convicted of robbery in the first degree is required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of any sentence imposed.

The prosecutor's office says that Harrison has been convicted three times in Missouri for felony offenses in the past including burglary, receiving stolen property, and damage to jail property. All prior convictions were in Nodaway County.

Harrison was arraigned Tuesday morning in a Buchanan County court where Judge Keith B. Marquart denied bail by ruling that he was a threat to the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Some warmer temperatures and sunshine expected today as an area of high pressure sits over northern Missouri. Expect highs to reach into the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could lead to a few more clouds near the Iowa border but rain chances appear to be staying north of the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories