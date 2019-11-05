Man charged after armed robbery of St. Joseph gas station

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 24-year-old man is being charged in Buchanan County after allegedly stealing money and firing a weapon during a robbery at the Garfield 66 gas station in St. Joseph on Saturday.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has charged Skyler Grant Harrison with a class A felony of robbery for stealing money from the Garfield 66 while armed with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Harrison entered the business displaying the firearm and demanded money from the clerk on duty. During the robbery, Harrison allegedly fired a shot, which missed the clerk but struck a computer near the cash register. He then fled by jumping into a running vehicle that was near the front door occupied by other individuals.

The range of punishment for a class A felony in Missouri is 10 to 30 years or life in prison. Any person convicted of robbery in the first degree is required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of any sentence imposed.

The prosecutor's office says that Harrison has been convicted three times in Missouri for felony offenses in the past including burglary, receiving stolen property, and damage to jail property. All prior convictions were in Nodaway County.

Harrison was arraigned Tuesday morning in a Buchanan County court where Judge Keith B. Marquart denied bail by ruling that he was a threat to the community.