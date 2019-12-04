Clear

Man charged after drug paraphernalia found in Nodaway County home

Carl T. Hendren faces three different charges after drug paraphernalia was found at his residence.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Carl T. Hendren faces three different charges after drug paraphernalia was found at his residence.

Nodaway County deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday at a residence near 285th St. near Route F, according to a Facebook post.

During the search, deputies found vape cartridges labeled at over 90 and 95 percent THC, a scale, paraphernalia, marijuana, and a mushroom.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice charged Hendren with endangering the welfare of a child, delivery of less than 35 gram of a marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

Hendren is currently out on a parole.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories