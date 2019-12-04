Man charged after drug paraphernalia found in Nodaway County home

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Carl T. Hendren faces three different charges after drug paraphernalia was found at his residence.

Nodaway County deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday at a residence near 285th St. near Route F, according to a Facebook post.

During the search, deputies found vape cartridges labeled at over 90 and 95 percent THC, a scale, paraphernalia, marijuana, and a mushroom.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice charged Hendren with endangering the welfare of a child, delivery of less than 35 gram of a marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

Hendren is currently out on a parole.