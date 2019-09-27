Man charged in August officer-involved shooting

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday has announced charges in an officer-involved shooting that happened on August 6 in St. Joseph.

On Friday, the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office announced that 36-year-old Roger A. Ricker Jr. has been charged in reference to the shooting. Prosecutors have charged him with three felony offenses which include: Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The officer-involved shooting happened on the 1000 block of River View Drive in St. Joseph where the suspect (Ricker) was injured and taken to Mosaic Life Care.

In September, Holliday determined that the shooting of Ricker was justified under Missouri law and that the officers would not be facing charges.

Three law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting including Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Investigators Billy Paul Miller and Erica Tate. A member of the St. Joseph Police Street Crimes Unit, Detective Aaron King, was also involved.

Holliday says that he has been informed that Ricker would be released from Mosaic Life Care Friday afternoon and returned to custody of the Buchanan County Sheriff on three outstanding warrants.

Ricker is scheduled for arraignment Monday morning at 8:15 a.m. in Buchanan County Circuit Court. He is being held on a no bond parole violation warrant.