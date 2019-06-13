Man charged in connection to Tuesday's foot pursuit with police

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Randall L. Kieser Jr. has been charged after leading St. Joseph police officers on a short foot pursuit Tuesday morning.
Kieser has been charged with resisting/interfering with arrest, which is a felony. Kieser is being held on a $10,000 bond.
On Tuesday, SJPD officers responded to the 800 block of S. 6th St. in reference to a subject who possibly displayed a firearm. Officers responding located Kieser in the area and he later took off on foot from the officers and was later arrested in the area of 800 Mary St. Officers did discover a BB gun on the path of the pursuit.
Kieser is expected to be in court on Friday.
