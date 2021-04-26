Clear
Man charged in shooting of 16-year-old girl

Police said the shooting happened at a home on the 6800 block of Ollmeda St. around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 3:16 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged in the weekend shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

Buchanan County prosecutors charged Ronald Callaway, 34, with felony second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Callaway was in an argument with another person when he grabbed a shot gun and allegedly fired a shot hitting the 16-year-old girl in the arm and back as she tried to run away.

The teen suffered a collapsed lung.

Court documents also accuse Callaway of attempting to set the couch on fire with a torch.

Temperatures are very mild out the door this morning with lows in the 60s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with warm and windy conditions. Winds will be gusting up to 40 MPH out of the south pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures in the 80s will stick around on Tuesday as sunshine continues. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the area late Tuesday night and will continue through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with highs slightly above average in the low to mid 70s. Conditions look to stay sunny and dry for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the 80s by the weekend.
