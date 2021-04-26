Man charged in shooting of 16-year-old girl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged in the weekend shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

Buchanan County prosecutors charged Ronald Callaway, 34, with felony second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on the 6800 block of Ollmeda St. around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to court documents, Callaway was in an argument with another person when he grabbed a shot gun and allegedly fired a shot hitting the 16-year-old girl in the arm and back as she tried to run away.

The teen suffered a collapsed lung.

Court documents also accuse Callaway of attempting to set the couch on fire with a torch.