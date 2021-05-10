Clear
Man charged with 5-month-old baby's murder in Gower

Prosecutors charged Dillon Livingston with second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death.

Posted: May 10, 2021 5:03 PM
Updated: May 10, 2021 5:51 PM

(GOWER, Mo.) A Gower man has been charged with murder in the death of his 5-month-old son.

According to a probable cause statement, the child was taken to the hospital on February 12, 2021 after suffering head trauma and rib fractures. Investigators said that Livingston was the sole caregiver for the child when the baby became unresponsive.

Livingston initially told investigators the child rolled out of a recliner but later admitted to handling the baby too forcefully when the child became fussy, according to the court document. Livingston allegedly told investigators he might have picked up the baby too hard and put him down too hard.

The probable cause statement also accuses Livingston of abusing another child at the Gower home in November 2020 when that child was two months old. According to the court document, the baby suffered bruises on his face, chest, arm and back. At the time, Livingston allegedly said he accidentally dropped the baby while picking him up from a crib.

Livingston has also been charged with Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child - Serious Emotional Or Physical Injury. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remain behind bars without bond.

