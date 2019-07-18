Clear
Man charged with killing Jaiden Drimmel appears in court

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday morning, 19-year-old Dylan James Grippando was arraigned in a Buchanan County courtroom in front of Judge Keith Marquart.

A KQ2 reporter in the courtroom witnessed Grippando stay silent and show no emotion as the judge read his charge and probable cause statement.

Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday was also in attendance. 

Grippando will remain in custody and his bond is set at $80,000. He will be in court for a preliminary hearing on August 2.

Grippando was charged with Murder in the Second Degree for the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel. He faces up to life imprisonment for his charge.

