Man charged with making terrorist threat after pointing BB gun at school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at a school.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Taylor Dean Wilson after he was arrested following the incident on Thursday.

According to court documents, police were called to Carden Park Elementary after someone reported a man in front of the school carrying a rifle. The witness told police the man was carrying the gun over his head and fidgeting with it before he pointed it toward the school.

He then crossed the street onto school property and allegedly pointed the gun at the school again.

The school was went into lockdown while officers looked for the suspect.

According to a probable cause statement, officers located Wilson on 13th Street but he no longer had a gun. Wilson allegedly told officers he got rid of the gun in an alley. The gun was later recovered by officers and determined to be a BB gun that looked like a rifle.

Wilson was jailed on a $7,500 cash bond and was ordered to stay away from Carden Park.