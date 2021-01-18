Man charged with murder, arson in Weston man's death

(WESTON, Mo.) A 24-year-old man has been charged with the death of a Weston man whose body was found after a house fire early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Anthony Fleming is charged with second-degree murder and arson.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 1:59 a.m. Sunday to a house fire on the 600 block of Prospect Street. Authorities said the body of 60-year-old Timothy Darby was found inside the home.

Authorities accuse Fleming of allegedly setting the fire before fleeing from the house on foot. He was found about a mile from the home in a wooded area wearing only socks.

According to a probable cause statement, people around Fleming told investigators he had been heavily using illegal drugs for at least two weeks and has been awake from drug use for the past 48 hours before allegedly setting the house on fire.

Fleming is currently jailed without bond.