Man charged with murder, arson in Weston man's death

Anthony Fleming is charged with second-degree murder and arson.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 1:06 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 1:18 PM

(WESTON, Mo.) A 24-year-old man has been charged with the death of a Weston man whose body was found after a house fire early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 1:59 a.m. Sunday to a house fire on the 600 block of Prospect Street. Authorities said the body of 60-year-old Timothy Darby was found inside the home.

Authorities accuse Fleming of allegedly setting the fire before fleeing from the house on foot. He was found about a mile from the home in a wooded area wearing only socks.

According to a probable cause statement, people around Fleming told investigators he had been heavily using illegal drugs for at least two weeks and has been awake from drug use for the past 48 hours before allegedly setting the house on fire.

Fleming is currently jailed without bond.

Light snow, or flurries with a transition to light rain is possible for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday. Less than a 1/2" of snowfall is expected. A fairly substantial warm up is projected for Wednesday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Wednesday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
