Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is in custody after an incident ended with one man fatally stabbed.
Nicholas D. Piper, 32, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office accused Piper of stabbing a 45-year-old victim to death at the victim's apartment at 905 S. 14th Street around 10:00 p.m. last night.
Court documents allege Piper entered the victim's apartment armed with two knives and stabbed the victim in the chest multiple times. A witness told police that children inside the apartment were being loud when Piper opened the front door and came inside the apartment.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
