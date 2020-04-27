Clear
Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing

Nicholas D. Piper, 32, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 11:44 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 12:07 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is in custody after an incident ended with one man fatally stabbed.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office accused Piper of stabbing a 45-year-old victim to death at the victim's apartment at 905 S. 14th Street around 10:00 p.m. last night.

Court documents allege Piper entered the victim's apartment armed with two knives and stabbed the victim in the chest multiple times. A witness told police that children inside the apartment were being loud when Piper opened the front door and came inside the apartment.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s Monday.
