Man charged with murder receives multiple life sentences

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Eliseo Hernandez-Sebastian will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found Sebastian guilty on 1st-degree murder and assault charges as well as 2 counts of armed criminal action.
Sebastian was charged in the stabbing of Terra Reents and James "Brian" Cleveland at the Legends Sports Bar where Reents worked back in February.
Circuit Judge Daniel F. Kellogg sentenced Sebastian to Life in prison without parole on the count of 1st-degree murder and an additional life sentence for the 1st-degree assault charge. Sebastian also received 50 years for each count of armed criminal action to run consecutively with the aforementioned life sentences.
