Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man charged with property damage of local social agencies

Over the weekend the Salvation Army and the Crossing thrift store had bricks and other objects thrown through their windows and doors.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man has been arrested in connection with property damage at the Salvation Army and thrift store.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, 46-year-old Richard Jones has been charged with first degree property damage in both cases.

Over the weekend the Salvation Army and the Crossing thrift store had bricks and other objects thrown through their windows and doors.

Major Ronald Key with the Salvation Army said the damage would cost between $7,000 and $10,000 worth of repairs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
A few isolated showers will be possible again today, however much of the day will be cloudy and dry with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories