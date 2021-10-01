Man charged with property damage of local social agencies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man has been arrested in connection with property damage at the Salvation Army and thrift store.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, 46-year-old Richard Jones has been charged with first degree property damage in both cases.

Over the weekend the Salvation Army and the Crossing thrift store had bricks and other objects thrown through their windows and doors.

Major Ronald Key with the Salvation Army said the damage would cost between $7,000 and $10,000 worth of repairs.