19-year-old charged with second degree murder for shooting Jaiden Drimmel

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 12:02 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 19-year-old man has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree in reference to the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel.

According to the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holiday, Dylan James Grippando is charged with Murder in the Second Degree by causing the death of Drimmel by shooting him with a firearm.

Murder in the second degree is a Class A Felony in Missouri and carries a possible sentence of 10-30 years or life imprisonment.

The death of Drimmel was originally reported to be a stabbing but the Prosecutor has confirmed that this was a shooting death.

On Monday, police said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the murder.

Drimmel was killed last Thursday on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. in St. Joseph.

We'll have one more day of near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s before they warm up into the 90s late week..
