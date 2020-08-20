Man charged with shooting at a car near 30th & Lafayette

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Prosecutors charged Te’Avion Hawkins with shooting at a car resulting in death or injury in Buchanan County Court, according to charging documents obtained Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Hawkins knowingly shot a firearm at a motor vehicle, a silver Dodge Caliber in the early afternoon on August 9 in the area of 3000 Lafayette Street. According to the charging document, Hawkins was previously convicted of first-degree burglary in Buchanan County in 2017.

RELATED COVERAGE: SJPD: SHOOTING DEATH OF 2 YEAR OLD RELATED TO OTHER STRING OF RECENT SHOOTINGS

Police were called to the area of 3000 Lafayette Street in the early afternoon on August 9 to investigate reports of shots fired, according to a probable cause statement. While there, police discovered shell casings and video of the incident. In the video, police say a man exited a white parked car and ran after and shot at the silver Dodge driving away until both the man and Dodge are out of the camera view. The man runs, coming from the opposite direction back into the camera’s view.

Additionally, Police say a witness account identified Hawkins as the shooter.

The shooting occurred the same day as another midtown shooting that resulted in the death of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig near the 20th and Messanie streets. When asked if the charge against Hawkins has any connection to the death of Raelynn, Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday said he cannot comment at this time.