Clear

Man charged with shooting victim who asked to use phone

Cliff Lippwe Sr., 41, is charged with felony assault.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 12:56 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged with shooting at another person who asked to use the phone, according to authorities.

Cliff Lippwe Sr., 41, is charged with felony assault.

The shooting allegedly happened at Lippwe's home on the 4000 block of Arylawn Drive on Sunday.

According to court documents, the victim as at the home when he walked into Lippwe's bedroom while Lippwe was sleeping and asked to use the phone. Lippwe allegedly told the victim to leave his house before shooting the victim in the arm with a 9mm handgun.

Lippwe is behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

Court documents state Lippwe has a criminal history that includes arrests for assault, carrying a concealed weapon and domestic assault.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events