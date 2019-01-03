Man charged with shooting victim who asked to use phone

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged with shooting at another person who asked to use the phone, according to authorities.

Cliff Lippwe Sr., 41, is charged with felony assault.

The shooting allegedly happened at Lippwe's home on the 4000 block of Arylawn Drive on Sunday.

According to court documents, the victim as at the home when he walked into Lippwe's bedroom while Lippwe was sleeping and asked to use the phone. Lippwe allegedly told the victim to leave his house before shooting the victim in the arm with a 9mm handgun.

Lippwe is behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

Court documents state Lippwe has a criminal history that includes arrests for assault, carrying a concealed weapon and domestic assault.