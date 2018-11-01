Man convicted in sports bar stabbing death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A jury has convicted a man in the stabbing death of an employee at a St. Joseph bar.

Eliseo Hernandez-Sebastian was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault after three days of testimony at the Buchanan County courthouse.

Hernandez-Sebastian was accused of killing Terra Welch-Reents at Legends Sports Bar back in early February. Reents was working as a bartender when she was fatally stabbed by Hernandez-Sebastian during an altercation at the bar. A second victim was also injured.

During closing arguments Thursday, lawyers for Hernandez-Sebastian argued he was being set up because he is Hispanic and that eyewitnesses never saw a knife.

Prosecutors argued that Hernandez-Sebasitan intended to kill saying "you don't stab someone in the throat without intent to kill."