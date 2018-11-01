Clear

Man convicted in sports bar stabbing death

Eliseo Hernandez-Sebastian was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 2:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 2:40 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A jury has convicted a man in the stabbing death of an employee at a St. Joseph bar.

Eliseo Hernandez-Sebastian was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault after three days of testimony at the Buchanan County courthouse.

Hernandez-Sebastian was accused of killing Terra Welch-Reents at Legends Sports Bar back in early February. Reents was working as a bartender when she was fatally stabbed by Hernandez-Sebastian during an altercation at the bar. A second victim was also injured.

During closing arguments Thursday, lawyers for Hernandez-Sebastian argued he was being set up because he is Hispanic and that eyewitnesses never saw a knife.

Prosecutors argued that Hernandez-Sebasitan intended to kill saying "you don't stab someone in the throat without intent to kill."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events