Man convicted of raping teen in Platte County, recording it on cell phone

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A Platte County jury has convicted a man of raping a 16-year-old girl while recording his crimes on her cell phone.

Martese Johnson-Winters, 20, of Kansas City, was found guilty of first degree rape, first degree sodomy, and sexual exploitation of a minor after a three-day trial.

"This man forced a teenager to have sex while pointing what she believed to be a gun at her. All the while, he videotaped his act of rape with her cell phone, only adding to the physical and emotional trauma she suffers to this day," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

Prosecutors proved that on February 27, 2018, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Johnson-Winters went to the home of the 16-year-old girl in southern Platte County. Johnson-Winters and the girl had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship for several months.

Johnson-Winters accused the girl of cheating on him and showed her what she believed was a handgun and showed her that it was loaded.

He then pressed the gun against her face and body and forced her to perform multiple sex acts. He recorded these crimes on the victim's cell phone.

Johnson-Winters was interviewed by a Platte County Sheriff's Deputy, and he claimed the handgun was actually a lighter and later claimed it was a BB gun. He told the deputy that he had gotten rid of it, and it was never located by authorities.

"This defendant tried to excuse his crimes by saying he'd been romantically involved with his victim in the past. But there is never an excuse for rape; forcing sex on another person is never justified," Zahnd said.

The jury recommended sentences of 10 years in prison on the rape and sodomy counts and five years in prison on the sexual exploitation charge. Under Missouri law, Johnson-Winters sentences must run consecutively.

His sentencing is set for December 5.