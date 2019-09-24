Man critically injured in Doniphan County fight

(ATCHISON, Kan.) According to MSC News, an investigation is launched following a Doniphan County fight that happened last weekend, and left a 42-year-old man critically injured.

According to a news release issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the altercation occurred early Sunday morning during a party on property located in southern Doniphan County. According to the release, the victim sustained his injuries during a fight with other party goers. The number of those involved is not stated by the KBI. The man was transported by a family member to a residence in Atchison, where police and EMS were called around 4:20 Sunday morning.

According to a statement from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, officers responded to the residence, located in the 1600 block of Jayhawk Drive, and found the victim lying outside the home on the ground.

Following a police investigation, Doniphan County authorities were notified, who, in turn, called on the KBI. The victim, according to the KBI, was first transported to the Atchison Hospital for treatment, and later transported to a Kansas City area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The victim’s name is not made public.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The KBI continues to be assisted by the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison Police Department.