Man dead following Friday disturbance in Atchison, Kan.

(ATCHISON, Ks.) A man is dead, with his body found inside an Atchison residence that was the scene of a Friday evening disturbance that led to law enforcement response.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, in a news release, said officers responded to the 300 block of North 16th Street, around 5:30 that evening, following the report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon.

A woman, who had left the residence prior to police arrival, met with officers several blocks away, with investigators learning that she had walked outside, following a dispute inside, and heard a gunshot. Stepping back inside, the release says the woman saw her male companion holding a firearm, and that a gunshot had been fired at the ceiling. Wilson said the man made threats to harm the woman, to police who responded, and to himself. It was then that she ran out of the house, leaving the man alone inside, and met with police.

According to Wilson, as officers were securing a perimeter, a gunshot was heard from inside the residence, but it was not clear if that shot was intended for the police outside the home.

Officers continued to maintain a secure, outside perimeter, as other officers made contact with neighbors, informing them of safety steps needing to be taken.

Continued attempts were made by police to make contact with the man, but they gained no response. A search warrant for the residence was obtained by police, who were assisted at the scene by Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers who utilized a robot to make entry inside. Wilson said the Police Department’s Special Response Team subsequently entered the residence and found the 25-year-old man dead, due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Names are not yet made public as the investigation continues.