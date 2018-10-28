Man dies after being run over by tractor

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A 43-year old man was killed on Saturday after being ran over by a tractor 10 miles southwest of Chillicothe.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mark Burton was driving westbound down a private drive in a 1958 John Deere Tractor when he crossed LIV 451 and struck a ditch. Burton was then ejected from the tractor and was ran over by the tractor.
The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m.
Burton was transported to Hedrick Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m.
