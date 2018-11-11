Man dies after being struck by car last week

(KAIR)--An Atchison man, struck by a car earlier this month while walking across a Saint Joseph, Missouri roadway, has died.

According to the obituary for Reverend Sean Roper Kelley, the 46-year-old died November 7, one day after he suffered injuries as he crossed Riverside Road, on foot.

Saint Joseph Police say Kelley was walking west to east, south of Mitchell Avenue, shortly after 7:00 on the evening of November 6 when he was hit. Police say a car, northbound on Riverside Road, struck Kelley, who was transported for treatment of his injuries at Saint Joseph's Mosaic Life Care.

According to his obituary from Atchison's Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Kelley died at the hospital.

The driver of the car has only be identified publicly as a 20-year-old Saint Joseph man.

According to his obituary, Kelly served as Associate Minister, Sunday School Superintendent, and music minister, at Atchison's Ebenezer Baptist Church.

His services are planned for Monday afternoon at 2:00 at the church.

Among Kelley's survivors are his wife, Sarah, his parents, and four sons.

